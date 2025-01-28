Days after Shahid Kapoor's 'actors full of themselves' statement grabbed attention, the Kabir Singh actor has clarified that he wasn't talking about Salman Khan. Shahid, in a recent interview, had said that there are actors who are so full of themselves that they want everyone to see when they arrive at a room. He urged those actors to chill out in his interview.

What had Shahid said?

"Aate hain kuchh log aise, ki main aa gaya hun types. Woh dikh jaata hai bro, 30 seconds mein pata chal jaata hai. When they enter a room they want to make you feel like they have entered the room. It's okay, it's a room full of people, you have also entered, chill bro. Toh woh toh hai, there are lots of people who have this," the Padmaavat actor told Raj Shamani in an interview.

(There are some people who come trying to show that they have arrived. That is so easily visible. There are lots of people who have this)

Shahid now clarified

Soon after Kapoor made the statement, social media was flooded with names of celebs like Kartik Aaryan and Salman Khan. Shahid Kapoor said that a few people messaged him thinking that he was talking about Salman Khan. The actor further clarified that he was just saying without putting much thought into it. The Deva actor also added that even if he has to take a dig it would never be at someone so senior.

"Haan but mujhe ek-do logo ne message kiya aisa soch ke. Main toh honestly naa aise hi baat kar raha tha, socha bhi nahi tha. But if I want to take a dig it will never be at somebody who is so senior, so established and who I have so much respect for. Just to clear that out!" Shahid clarified in an interview with HT.

(Yes, a few people messaged me thinking that (its Salman Khan!). I was honestly simply saying it without much thought)