Shahid Kapoor's statement on 'Geet' and 'Aditya' from 'Jab We Met' probably heading for separation has left the fans of the film heart-broken and upset. Shahid had said that 'Aditya' would probably be frustrated with 'Geet' by now as she was obsessed with herself. Shahid Kapoor's character 'Aditya' and Kareena Kapoor Khan's character of 'Geet' remain one of Bollywood's most iconic pairs.

Shahid Kapoor's statement on Geet - Aditya

And the Deva actor talking about their separation hasn't gone down well with the fans of the movie. Shahid was asked to comment on Imtiaz Ali's statement that Geet and Aditya would probably have divorced by now. "That's actually a fun idea that Geet and Aditya are now breaking up because they are frustrated with each other. Aditya is like, 'She is her own favourite, who can ever put up with her?'" Shahid had said at Screen live session.

When the interviewers at Indian Express reminded him that his statement might break many hearts, Shahid further said, "If our filmmaker thinks these two will divorce each other, then who am I to come in between? I am just an actor."

However, little did Shahid know that the fans of the film would not only get upset but also furious. "She loved Anshuman more than herself btw," wrote a user. "What a shot fired at Bebo. Shahid is the Vibe!" another user commented. "He's more Kabir Singh than Aditya IRL," read a comment.

"Wow! It's so sad that he actually said that. Kareena dodged a bullet and got her nawab. Jokes on Shahid," another user commented. "Please don't kill the last delusion that keeps us alive! This shouldn't be coming from Aditya...it breaks [heart emoji]," was one more of the comments on Instagram.