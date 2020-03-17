There was a time when Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt was bullied by her sister Shaheen Bhatt. The two sisters took part in a game named 'sister tag' on the online YouTube platform, where Alia Bhatt shared loads of stories from her childhood with the viewers while taking a swing ride. The two women shared various memories when they stood by each other, and also the time when Shaheen became the bullying elder sister towards Alia.

When asked if they got along with each other when they were younger, the Gully Boy actress said, "Yes and no. There was a brief period where we didn't get along at all."

'She used to listen to me talking to boys'

Shaheen who was seated in the other swing contemplated for a brief second, and then agreed that it might have to do with the age gap of over five years between them. "There was a time when Alia was very young and I was a teenager, so obviously...there were all those little annoying things that you don't want your sister tagging along with you. She used to listen to me talking to boys and I used to complain to my mother, so obviously we weren't friends," said Shaheen.

"I used to bully her, honestly." she continued. Alia said that it wasn't actually bullying but there were times when Shaheen used to lock her up in the bathroom and turn off the lights.

'Alia is a lot messier'

Later, Shaheen revealed that the Student of the Year actress is a lot messier of than her. She recalled the time when she visited Alia on the sets of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya and noticed that Alia had piled up all her dirty clothes in the bathtub. To that Alia answered that there was no other choice for her since she didn't have a laundry basket where she could put all her dirty clothes.

Alia also shared that Shaheen once cleaned her room as a birthday present, to which Shaheen confessed, "It was more of a birthday present for me."

On the work front, Alia Bhatt's upcoming projects include, Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Brahmastra and Takht. All her films which will be produced under the banner of Dharma Productions will be stalled for the time being due to the coronavirus outbreak.