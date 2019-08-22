Venturing into Bollywood and getting instant fame wouldn't have been difficult for these siblings of superstar Bollywood celebs. However, they chose to keep a low-profile. Let's take a look.

Shehnaz Lalarukh: Shah Rukh Khan has always been very protective of his sister Shehnaz Lalarukh. Some reports claimed that Shehnaz, despite being a brave and intelligent young woman, could not accept the harsh reality of the death of her parents and went into depression.

Shah Rukh reportedly took her to Switzerland during the shooting of DDLJ to get her treated. Though Shehnaz recovered, she chose to stay away from the spotlight.

Shaheen Bhatt: Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt's sister – Shaheen Bhatt – has never been bitten by the Bollywood bug. Shaheen was recently in news when she spoke up about going into depression in her book - I've Never Been (un)Happier.

Shaheen had revealed that since she was a bit darker in complexion and slightly on the heavier side, a photographer had once asked her to step aside from the photo with her two beautiful sisters. Talking about it with Rajeev Masand, Shaheen had said, "It is making me uncomfortable right now, the fact that you are talking about it is making me uncomfortable. I think women, in general, suffer from a lot of body image and a lot of things we are told by media, by ourselves, it is a problem in general. Self-worth is definitely... shame is definitely a cause for depression, it can be for any reason."

Saba Ali Khan: Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan's sister, Saba never wanted to be in front of the camera. And if you were wondering why, let us tell you. The beautiful Pataudi lady is a famous jewellery designer and has designed several statement pieces for sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor and her girl gang. Not just that, Saba also takes care of the finances of the Pataudi household and has recently started her own diamond chain.

Anisha Padukone: Producers would have given up anything to launch Anisha Padukone, the younger sister of Deepika Padukone. But, the young lady chose a path less travelled. Just like her father, Anisha has been making a name for herself in the field of badminton. Anisha has always been supportive and vocal about Deepika's choices in films and personal life.

Shweta Bachchan: In an interview with Karan Johar, Shweta had confessed that she gets to enjoy the perks of her family members being such stars without having to do anything. Daughter of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan and sister of Abhishek Bachchan, all Shweta had to do was make one call and directors would have lined up outside her house. However, Shweta chose to take care of her two kids – Agastya and Navya. And now that they are mature enough, Shweta has not only turned author and written a book but also has launched her clothing line.

Ranbir Kapoor's sister – Ridhima Sahani, Akshay Kumar's sister – Alka Bhatia, Bipasha Basu's sister Bijoyeta are some of the other celeb siblings who stay away from the camera.