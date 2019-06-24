Social media went berserk ever since the news of Shah Rukh Khan opting out of Don 3 made its way to the platforms. Other established names like – Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal started floating around as the probable heroes if Shah Rukh finally decides to opt out. However, let us burst your bubble. It seems that the Don franchise has come to an end as there might not be any more movies in the series.

Yes, you read that right. As per a report in Deccan Chronicle, Shah Rukh Khan is not interested in being a part of the franchise anymore and hence Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar might not make Don 3 after all. The report further states Farhan Akhtar doesn't have a script doesn't have a plot and the news of other actors taking over the series is absolutely baseless.

Farhan Akhtar is currently busy with the shooting of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Toofan, where he would be seen playing a boxer. Apart from that, he has just finished the shooting of The Sky is Pink with Priyanka Chopra. Moreover, it has almost been a decade since Farhan last directed a film and since he is busy with his own acting and movies, the idea and plot for Don 3 has not even crossed his mind.

