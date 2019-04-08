A shocking development has taken place in the work life of Shah Rukh Khan. He has quit the film Don 3 aka Don: The Final Chapter! The Bollywood actor-producer is a superstar but has not had a good run at the box office or with film critics in recent years. His last film, Zero (2018) and Raees (2017) before that were also not appreciated by fans. While nobody doubts his acting skills, SRK really needs a good film to help him rule the box office again.

And yet, he has been quitting film after film. There is news that Shah Rukh Khan has opted out of Don 3! SRK was the main part of the franchise by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, a remake of the cult Amitabh Bachchan film Don. While the new versions, Don and Don 2, starring Shah Rukh Khan, it seems Don 3 will have a new actor - the young superstar Ranveer Singh!

Shah Rukh Khan had been signed on for Don 3 a while ago, but the film had been delayed at the scripting stage. With Farhan Akhtar himself acting as the lead in many films, his directorial Don 3 took a backseat.

Mumbai Mirror reports today that Shah Rukh Khan has "opted out of Don 3 for personal reasons". Now, what could the personal reasons be? The tabloid further reports that Don 3 producer Zoya Akhtar, who has recently launched her production house, is in talks with her Gully Boy Ranveer Singh to replace Shah Rukh Khan as the new Don!

Well, good on you, Ranveer Singh! But for Shah Rukh Khan, if the news is true that he has indeed quit Don 3, the going could get tough. SRK also recently opted out of the Rakesh Sharma biopic, which was anyways earlier supposed to be done by Aamir Khan. Ranbir Kapoor could star in the Rakesh Sharma biopic now, as the Indian astronaut.

We are waiting for an exciting announcement from Shah Rukh Khan of a new film. In an interview with BBC Asia, Shah Rukh Khan said, "My next role will be as sexy as my last one. So you want me to be a sexy father, a sexy hero, sexy whatever you want me to be. My next role will be as sexy as you want me to be." Well, well!