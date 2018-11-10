Kannada actor Yash will have a face-off with Shah Rukh Khan this December at the box office as their respective films – KGF and Zero are going to get released on the same day.

While Yash's KGF has struck the right chord with his audience with the trailer, Zero too has a huge hype around it. There is no denial that Shah Rukh's movie is much bigger in scale as compared to KGF, but Yash is not bothered with the clash as he believes there is enough space for two such films to do well commercially.

"I strongly believe that there is enough space for two films to survive, not one film can acquire the whole country. Yes, Zero is a big anticipated film but we are releasing the film in five languages. So we had to have a date that is suitable for all the languages. We had to think about all the distributors. December 21 seems to be the date suitable for all, so we decided to release on that day. I know we will have a big competition in Hindi, but I think it is okay. The movie is good, so it will have its own strength," Yash said at a press meet when asked if the clash would affect his movie's collection.

KGF trailer was released recently, and it got an extremely positive response from the viewers. On the other side, Zero trailer was also loved, and it is being expected to be one of SRK's best films.

KGF is a movie about one man, who is raised in the streets of Mumbai and wants to conquer the world. On the other side, Zero is a film about a dwarf, whose life changes after he comes across two women played by Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.