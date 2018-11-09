After keeping fans waiting for months, the makers of KGF are finally releasing the movie's trailer. The video is being unveiled at an event in Bengaluru in the presence of national media and leading publications from South India.

The Kannada movie is being dubbed into Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi languages. All the five versions of the trailer will hit the internet, simultaneously. According to the makers, the movie has a universal content, which is why the movie has been dubbed in various languages.

The trailer is expected to give an outline of the story and centered around the character played by Yash. One can expect a power-packed clip packed with action and breath-taking visuals. The movie is probably Sandalwood's much-awaited releases this year.

The movie marks the second directorial venture of Prashanth Neel of Ugramm fame. Yash will be seen in the role of Rocky, a suave person from 70s and 80s. It is a complete action drama and newcomer Srinidhi Shetty has been cast as the female lead. Malavika Avinash, Ananth Nag, Vasishta Simha, Srinivas Murthy, Roopa Rayappa and others are in the cast.

The other attraction of KGF is that leading actress Tamannaah Bhatia has done a special number. The film has Ravi Basrur's music, Bhuvan Gowda's cinematography and Srikanth's editing.

After the long delay, the movie is finally ready to hit the screens on 21 December, 2018.