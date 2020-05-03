Bollywood has often seen several celebs being linked up with one another. There have been times when the rumours lead to awkwardness and sometimes even a cold vibe between the celebs. Now, we can't say for sure whether there was anything brewing Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra or not; but all the speculations and rumours, did make sure that we don't get to see the two together on the big screen ever again.

Ever since her debut days, Priyanka Chopra had always spoken about her fondness for Shah Rukh Khan. King Khan too, never hesitated from praising Priyanka Chopra and his comfort level with her. The duo's sensuous chemistry in Don further added fuel to the rumours of their link-up. The reports of Gauri Khan having asked Shah Rukh Khan to maintain distance from Priyanka and not doing any more films with her also had started surfacing.

Shah Rukh's surprising answer

It was before Shah Rukh Khan's Zero was to release that Priyanka's wedding news with Nick Jonas made headlines. Naturally, King Khan was also asked to react to her wedding news. While we all had expected SRK to remain quiet or go with the usual 'no comments', he surprised everyone with his answer to the question. He said, "Even I am getting married. I'll send you an invite. I will send you the card for the reception and also, do come for the Mehendi."

Once in an interview, Priyanka had said about Shah Rukh, "I read what's written, think about it, but it won't come in the way of what we feel for each other. I'd never have the guts to disagree with him. But yes, he reprimands me all the time. Just because he knows I can't turn around and say anything back."

Salman Khan angry with Priyanka

While Shah Rukh had given a funny reaction to Priyanka's wedding news, Salman Khan had not taken it lightly. Reason? Priyanka had chosen to opt-out of Salman's film citing her wedding as the reason. "She called up Arpita 1,000 times, saying 'I want to work with Salman', she also called up the director and said – 'See, if you can get me something in this film'," Salman had revealed. Priyanka too, in her own way, had reacted to Salman's jibe. But, in the end, the duo patched things up.