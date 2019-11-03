What is going to be Shah Rukh Khan's next movie? This has been a big question for quite some time as the actor has not signed any film after Zero in 2018. However, SRK's latest statement suggests that the superstar is gearing up to come up with something huge.

At a recent event, Shah Rukh was asked to say something on his next movie, and the actor revealed some interesting suggestion that he received from his elder son Aryan Khan. He said that Aryan told him to take up some big projects like Baazigar or Kuch Kuch Hota Hai so that his younger son AbRam can also grow up seeing why his father is such a big star.

Aryan further told his father that if he does not deliver a massive hit movie now, AbRam will grow up wondering what makes his father such a superstar.

Aryan told me something very interesting a few days ago, which has stayed with me. So, basically, he walked up to one day and said, 'Dad, you know how while growing up we (Suhana and Aryan) saw films like Baazigar and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and they stuck with us, and they told us how big a star you are. Well, it has been 6-7 years since you've done a great film like that, and AbRam, too, needs his Baazigar or Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to grow up with, so that, he too, knows how big a star you are. Otherwise, he'll grow up wondering why everyone thinks you're such a big star because he won't have the films for himself to look up to. It's been so long since you've given a great film like that. You need to do a big, great film soon, Dad.' This really stuck with me and got me thinking that it's high time I do a really good film like those so that AbRam also knows the kind of stuff people love me for, Shah Rukh told media.

Well, it is nice to see the friendly bonding between the father-son duo, and how much Shah Rukh gives importance to his son's suggestions.