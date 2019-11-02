One of the greatest superstars Shah Rukh Khan has a lot to celebrate this month. Along with ringing in his 54th birthday, the beloved actor is currently also celebrating the global success of his interview on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

It has become the highest IMDb rated episode of the show, securing a phenomenal 9.2 rating within less than a week of its release. On this occasion of his birthday, here's IMDb presenting King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's top user-rated movies and titles.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman- Shah Rukh Khan (2019)

"King of Bollywood" Shah Rukh Khan opens up about his rise to fame, his family and his billions of fans as he and Dave meet up in Mumbai and New York.

Chak De! India (2007)

Kabir Khan is the coach of the Indian Women's National Hockey Team and his dream is to make his all girls team emerge victorious against all odds.

Swades (2004)

A successful Indian scientist returns to an Indian village to take his nanny to America with him and in the process rediscovers his roots.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

When Raj meets Simran in Europe, it isn't love at first sight but when Simran moves to India for an arranged marriage, love makes its presence felt.

My Name Is Khan (2010)

An Indian Muslim man with Asperger's syndrome takes a challenge to speak to the President of the United States seriously and embarks on a cross-country journey.

Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

Naina, an introverted, perpetually depressed girl's life changes when she meets Aman. But Aman has a secret of his own which changes their lives forever. Embroiled in all this is Rohit, Naina's best friend who conceals his love for her.



Veer-Zaara (2004) (IMDb Rating 7.8)

Veer-Zaara is a saga of love, separation, courage and sacrifice. A love story that is an inspiration and will remain a legend forever.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

During their college years, Anjali was in love with her best-friend Rahul, but he had eyes only for Tina. Years later, Rahul and the now-deceased Tina's eight-year-old daughter attempts to reunite her father and Anjali.