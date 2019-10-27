One might expect Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan to become an actor one day, but the latter does not want to pursue the same line that his father is into. And the star kid has a valid reason for that.

On the recent chat show – My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, Shah Rukh announced that his son will not become an actor, and also revealed the reason. The superstar said that Aryan does not want to become an actor as he will be constantly compared with his father. Hence, he would prefer to become a writer.

"In India, it's like, 'Okay, if you're a movie star's son, then you might become a movie star.' He looks nice and he's tall, but I don't think he has what it takes, and he realises it himself. But he's a good writer. I think wanting to be an actor has to come from within. But I think I realised it from him when he came to me and said, 'I don't think I want to act.' His issue was, which I think is practical and honest, he said, 'Every time, I'll be compared to you, and I don't want to be in that position," Shah Rukh said on the show.

It appears that Aryan made this decision seeing the likes of Abhishek Bachchan, Tusshar Kapoor, Mimoh Chakraborty and others, who failed to make the expected mark in the industry, despite their fathers being superstars during their era.

However, SRK's daughter Suhana Khan is apparently very much keen to get into the field of acting. She has recently featured in a short film, glimpses of which were out on social media.

In fact, Shah Rukh himself had earlier said that his daughter wants to become an actress, but he wants her to complete her education first, and only then she can pursue the career.