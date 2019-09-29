Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is all set to showcase her acting skills in a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue. Teaser of the short film is already out.

Suhana shared the teaser of her short film on social media. With no dialogues, the teaser shows some glimpses of the star kid with her foreign co-actor. Although there is no dialogue and just background score in the video, Suhana's expressions look promising.

SRK's daughter has always wanted to become an actress, and looks like, she is right on the track. We will have to wait for the trailer of the film now.

While Shah Rukh has taken a break from the big screen, it is nice to see Suhana working dedicatedly towards her goal of becoming an actress. Although she looks quite ready to get into Bollywood, it is not clear when exactly her father is planning to launch her. It is expected that Shah Rukh would give Karan Johar the responsibility to launch his daughter once she completes her studies.

On the other side, the superstar's elder son Aryan does not want to become an actor but a film-maker. Shah Rukh himself had earlier said that while Suhana aspires to become an actress, Aryan is more interested in fim-making.

Watch the teaser of Suhana's short film below:

Meanwhile, Aryan too had recently made his first entry into the industry as he had dubbed for the Hindi version of The Lion King. Shah Rukh had given his voice for Mufasa's character, and Aryan did the same for the main character Simba.