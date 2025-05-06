It is Met Monday in New York, and the most anticipated Met debut has finally taken place after much anticipation. Shah Rukh Khan, the King Khan of Bollywood, walked the royal blue carpet at the Met Gala 2025 with grace and panache. The actor has always had a brilliant sartorial sense, but this time around, it seems like he failed to hit it out of the park with his collaboration with Sabyasachi. Netizens were upset with the outfit that the actor had picked for the occasion, and truth be told, very rightly so.

Met Gala is a celebration of fashion, and it is often termed as extravagant for a reason. It is the right place to go all out and explore that hidden fashionista in you, but it seems like SRK certainly refrained from doing so.

For over a couple of days now, news has been coming in about SRK collaborating with celebrated Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi for the first time ever at the Met Gala. While many felt that this could be an iconic moment in the history of fashion, others absolutely dreaded whether the collaboration would be good enough for Shah Rukh. The latter was sadly proven right, and the superstar failed to deliver a good sartorial look for his Met Gala debut.

SRK opted for an all black look, which has been his staple for several events over the years, and hence this could be a good chance to rid himself of the monotony, but he clearly did not do so. However, one cannot help but admit that the look was very apt for this year's Met Gala theme, which is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, which has been inspired by Monica L Miller's book Slaves to Fashion. The suit was tailored to perfection, but that extra bit of drama was missing, which could have really amped up his look for the evening.

The actor looked sharp and handsome in his outfit of the day, which had been accessorised with pieces of jewellery designed by Sabyasachi. SRK carried a tiger sceptre in his hand, exuding chic royalty vibes. The 'K' necklace he wore has fans guessing if it was a nod to the fact that he is the 'King of B-town' or Khan or was it an ode to Kolkata- Sabyasachi's hometown and Kolkata Knight Riders, the IPL team co-owned by Shah Rukh. One has to admit that the shades he chose looked phenomenal on him.

SRK made the right choice by going for a bejewelled look; that choker and those finger rings, along with the swanky watch, were a great saviour for the overall look. His hairdo was simple, and he flaunted his natural hair like a pro. He is the epitome of allure, power and magic, but his fans wished that there was something more.

A comment on the viral video read, "Sorry but Bappi Lahri served more", while another read, "I was rooting for you we were all rooting for you how dare you." A netizen mentioned, "Woow designer had one job !! It's giving dolly chaiwala", another said, "why would they do the King like that." There were also comments like, "Is he just wearing a black suit fr ?", "What in the west Delhi is this nightmare", "tenu suit suit nahi karda". Many even hoped that this was not his final look and that he would change eventually- "Pls tell me he's changing in the van", "Tell me this is not his final look". However, there was one comment that summarised everybody's emotions- "The biggest disappointment by the biggest star and designer of India."

Other Indian personalities rumoured to be present at the Met Gala 2025 are Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, Isha Ambani, Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi.