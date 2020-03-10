Arnab Goswami, the firebrand Indian journalist is known for his one-man show during news debates, and several times, guests have walked out of the studio due to the anchor's biased dialogues. However, Arnab had once faced an unexpected fall when he tried to provoke Shah Rukh Khan during the Magnetic Maharashtra Convergence Summit in 2018.

Shah Rukh Khan's sarcastic reply to Arnab Goswami

During the event, Shah Rukh Khan was actually talking about the entertainment industry. When Arnab got the mike on his hand, he tried to troll Shah Rukh and alleged that the Superstar has used the word 'profit' thrice in the last five minutes.

Shah Rukh Khan, who is known for his witty one-liners soon grabbed the mike and gave an epic reply to the celebrated journalist.

"Gurbat mein creativity nahin hoti, Main hamesha sab ko bolta hu, First get rich, then become a philosopher. I truly believe in that," said Shah Rukh.

The comments made by Shah Rukh were welcomed with loud applause from the audiences. Later, Arnab Goswami revealed that content cannot be treated as a toothpaste, and he started talking about the vitality of introducing multiple screening platforms in the entertainment industry.

Audiences awaiting the release of Shah Rukh's next

It was long back in 2018 that film lovers last saw Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen in the movie 'Zero'. Even though released with huge hype, the film failed to make an impact at the box-office and emerged as a huge flop. However, the performance of Shah Rukh Khan in the movie was praised by audiences and critics alike.

Since the failure of Zero at the box-office, Shah Rukh Khan has apparently not signed any movies as of now, and audiences are eagerly waiting to see King Khan gracing the screen with style in the coming months.