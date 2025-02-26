Bollywood's Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan, owns one of Mumbai's most iconic and luxurious homes Mannat which is situated in Bandra's Bandstand area, the lavish bungalow is among the most expensive residences in the city. It has also become a major tourist attraction, with hundreds of fans gathering outside daily to catch a glimpse of the superstar and take selfies. For over 25 years, Mannat has been home to Shah Rukh Khan and his family.

Be it Eid, a film release, or a special occasion, SRK often greets fans from Mannat's famous balcony. However, starting May 2025, fans might miss this signature wave, as the actor and his family will temporarily move out for an extensive renovation of their residence.

SRK's Mannat to Undergo Renovation; Family to Shift to Pali Hill

According to a report in Hindustan Times, renovation and extension work on Mannat will begin in May 2025 and is expected to take about two years to complete. Certain areas of the bungalow will undergo modifications, and due to the extensive nature of the work, Shah Rukh Khan and his family will be relocating during this period.

SRK's new address: Duplexes located at Puja Casa building in Pali Hill

The Khans will be moving to Mumbai's upscale Pali Hill area, where SRK has rented four floors in the Puja Casa building from producer Vashu Bhagnani's family.

A Business Standard report revealed that the actor has leased two duplex apartments spanning the first, second, seventh, and eighth floors of the building.

A source quoted by the portal stated, "Each floor has one flat, and while it is not as spacious as Mannat, it offers ample space for his security team and other high-end amenities."

Shah Rukh Khan and his team are taking measures to ensure proper safety and privacy for him and his family at the apartment complex.

Shah Rukh Khan will be paying a monthly rent of Rs 24 lakh for the apartments

A few days ago, property portal Zapkey.com reported that Shah Rukh Khan has signed a three-year lease for an annual rent of Rs 2.9 crore, amounting to a total of Rs 8.67 crore over the lease term.

As reported by Pinkvilla, the combined monthly rent for both apartments is The lease agreements, registered on February 14, also indicate a stamp duty of Rs 2.22 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 2,000.

The lease is for three years, though it remains unclear if the Khan family plans to stay that long.

Last year it was reported, that Gauri and SRK were planning to expand Mannat.

Back in 2024, a report in Times Now revealed that Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, Gauri Khan, were planning to expand Mannat by adding two new floors, estimated to cost Rs 25 crore.

It was then reported in November 2024, Gaur applied to Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA), seeking permission to extend the existing structure.

About Mannat

Before being renamed Mannat, the property was originally called Villa Vienna. Shah Rukh Khan developed a deep admiration for the heritage bungalow built in 1914 by Nariman K. Dubash—while filming a scene for Yes Boss at Bandstand.

In 2001, he acquired the property but was initially restricted from making any modifications, as it is classified as a Grade III heritage building. To accommodate his needs, he later constructed a six-story extension behind the original structure, known as Mannat Annexe.

Work Front

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in King, directed by Sidharth Anand. Reports suggest that his daughter, Suhana Khan, and actor Abhishek Bachchan will also be part of the film.

