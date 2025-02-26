Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's cousin, Aadar Jain, tied the knot with Alekha Advani in a grand star-studded wedding. The event saw the entire Kapoor clan come together under one roof.

Several celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Gauri Khan, and Suhana Khan, attended the lavish affair in Mumbai. Gauri Khan was accompanied by her mother at the celebration.

SRK Sneaks Into Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani's Wedding, Skips Red Carpet & Paparazzi

However, Shah Rukh Khan was noticeably absent from the paparazzi photos and did not pose for pictures with the family at the wedding.

On Tuesday, unseen images of SRK surfaced online, showing the Bollywood superstar privately blessing the newlyweds, Aadar and Alekha. In the pictures, Shah Rukh Khan, dressed in a black bandhgala, is seen posing with Gauri Khan. Another photo features SRK and Gauri alongside the newlyweds and Aadar's parents, Rima Jain and Manoj Jain.

Other glimpses from the wedding include Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor posing with Neetu Singh, as well as Akash Ambani with the newlyweds.

Aadar and Alekha's wedding festivities began last week with pre-wedding functions, including mehendi, haldi, and sangeet ceremonies held in Mumbai.

Work Front

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in King, directed by Sidharth Anand. Reports suggest that his daughter, Suhana Khan, and actor Abhishek Bachchan will also be part of the film.