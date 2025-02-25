Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela is celebrating her 31st birthday today. She often makes headlines for her statements, such as her recent claim that her film Daaku Maharaj minted ₹105 crores. She stated that she is the first Indian outsider actress to enter the Rs 100 crore club.

Urvashi frequently makes remarks with the suffix "first Indian woman," calling herself the first Indian woman to participate in Miss Universe twice, among other claims. This "first Indian" statement has now become famous on social media, where she is often trolled for it.

On Sunday, the actor was at a stadium in Dubai to watch a match when the stadium staff surprised her with a cake. She later danced with Orry and partied at a high-end club with him and other celebrities.

Several videos of Urvashi dancing, letting her hair down, and enjoying her midnight birthday bash have gone viral.

In one video shared by Urvashi on Instagram, Orry can be seen twerking as she does the Dabidi Dibidi dance at a club. She wore a diamond-studded outfit, a strapless mini dress that added glamour to her look, paired with giant earrings. Urvashi styled her hair in loose curls and opted for shiny makeup, with her glittery eyeshadow stealing the show.

While Urvashi dazzled in her shimmering dress, Orry looked stylish in a black-and-white T-shirt. The duo was later seen hugging. Sharing the video, Urvashi captioned it, "Custom real diamond birthday dress #birthday #bash #dabididibidi takes over middle east "

The actress also cut a massive three-tier crown- and gold-shaped birthday cake.

Her birthday party was attended by Hollywood star Michele Morrone, best known for his role as Massimo Torricelli in the 2020 erotic romantic drama 365 Days.

Urvashi's fees in Daaku Maharaj

According to a report in ET Now, Urvashi Rautela charged Rs 3 crore for her three-minute performance in the film. This is equivalent to charging Rs 1 crore per minute.

The actress, who has over 73 million followers on Instagram, largely earns from her influencer profile. She reportedly has a net worth of Rs 236 crore.