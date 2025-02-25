Love & War team: Alia Bhatt - Ranbir Kapoor hug Vicky Kaushal as they celebrate Chhaava's success; Katrina Kaif gives bash a miss

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal are currently busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. On Monday, the trio took a break from filming to celebrate the director's birthday.

The Love and War team hosted a special dinner for the occasion, attended by its lead stars—Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. Several pictures and videos from the evening surfaced online, showing Alia and Ranbir holding hands as they arrived at the venue.

In one clip, Alia is seen lovingly holding Ranbir's hand, wrapping her arm around his, and gazing at him affectionately. Another picture captures a warm moment between Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt as they share a hug, while Ranbir and Vicky also embrace. The trio later posed for the paparazzi alongside Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Alia shares inside pictures from SLB' s bash'; limits IG comment section

Today, February 25, 2025, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share glimpses from the birthday celebration. In the first photo, Bhansali is seen sitting between Vicky and Ranbir at a restaurant, with Alia standing behind them, wrapping her arms around the duo. They all flashed warm smiles at the camera, with a cake in front of them that read, "Happy Birthday Sanjay!"

The second picture shows Vicky cutting another cake as the group also celebrates the success of Chhaava.

In her caption, Alia wished Bhansali a happy birthday and marked three years since the release of her film Gangubai Kathiawadi, writing, "A quick break from night shoots to celebrate our director. Happy birthday, magician sir (and happy 3 to our Gangu too)."

She also gave a special shoutout to Vicky Kaushal, continuing, "And lastly, many cheers and claps for @vickykaushal09 for absolutely smashing the box office with Chhaava!!!"

Alia wrapped up her post with a playful note, writing, "Chalo, ab party over... back to shoot."

Katrina skips Vicky's Chhaava success bash

Katrina Kaif skipped the recent celebrations of her husband Vicky Kaushal's film "Chhaava" as she went to Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. She was accompanied by her mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal, Katrina engaged in various spiritual activities, including offering prayers and taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam—the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers.

During her visit, Katrina sought blessings from spiritual leaders Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati at the Parmarth Niketan Ashram. Expressing her gratitude, she stated, "I am very fortunate that I could come here this time. I am really happy and grateful."

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, which commenced on January 13 and concludes on February 26, has attracted numerous devotees and notable personalities.