Yes, it's finally happening! Shah Rukh Khan will be back in the third instalment of the hit franchise – Don with Don 3, which is said to be the last film in the hit franchise to have Shah Rukh Khan back in a sleek, stylish and dapper avatar.

And not just Shah Rukh, the film would also have Farhan Akhtar donning the screen this time. Farhan, who has not been a part of the series in acting capacity so far, will make an appearance this time as a cop. Reports have suggested that the Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Shah Rukh Khan trio decided to not drag the franchise too much so that the audience lose interest and hence they have decided to give the franchise a big-bang farewell with a power-packed Don 3.

IB Times has already reported that Shah Rukh was not too keen on doing the biopic on astronaut Rakesh Sharma titled 'Saare Jahan Se Achha' after his back-to-back failures. Instead, the actor has decided to start shooting for 'Don 3' which will soon go on floors.

There were also the reports of Priyanka Chopra being considered for the female lead in the film, which the actress was inclined to be a part of too. Many portals claimed that it was because of this reason that Shah Rukh decided to opt out of it. However, the director of the film later confirmed that SRK is still a part of the project and the rumours are just fake and baseless.

However, as per a report in Cineblitz, Priyanka Chopra won't be a part of Don 3. Reason? Her role was practically over in the Don 2 and the makers want to bring in a new face and give a new angle to the story.

Oops! We sure would miss Priyanka and Shah Rukh's sizzling chemistry onscreen.