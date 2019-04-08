Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has taken the internet by storm with her infectious smile in her latest picture that has been doing the rounds of the social media platforms.

In the picture, Suhana was seen wearing a white tube top and paired with black bottoms. She let her hair loose and couldn't stop widening her rosy lips for a smile that has left her fans jaw-dropped.

The 18-year-old keeps juggling between Mumbai and London where is currently pursuing her studies. She often gets clicked by the paparazzi whenever she takes a stroll down the streets of the city with her best friends Ananya Panday, Chunky Panday's daughter and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya.

A few weeks ago, a video of Suhana had gone viral on social media wherein she was seen having a fun dance session with her friends abroad. The video had garnered a good response from her fans online and even got praised for her dancing skills. Earlier, a few videos and pictures of her performing at a theatrical play had made everyone fall in love with her acting skills.

Suhana has already made her debut in the entertainment industry when she got featured on the cover of Vogue India's August 2018 issue. Though she was criticised a lot by netizens but she was equally loved and appreciated by her well-wishers.

Meanwhile, it is being said that Suhana will soon make her debut in movies as soon as she finishes her studies. Other star kids like Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Karan Kapadia and Karan Deol have already stepped their foot into the Hindi film industry. However, Shah Rukh Khan has always maintained that his kids should complete their education before pursuing any career.

Take a look at Suhana Khan's latest photo which has gone viral on the internet.