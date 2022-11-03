Shah Rukh Khan turned 58 on October 2, 2022. Not just his friends and family, the whole nation came together to celebrate King Khan's birthday. From fans thronged outside his home to celebrities taking to social media to wish the best for him, it was a day worth remembering.

Shah Rukh Khan also dropped the teaser of his most awaited film – Pathaan – as a surprise treat to his fans on his birthday.

Kendra's wish for SRK

While several celebs dropped adorable birthday wishes for Khan, it was adult star Kendra Lust's wish for the Zero actor that grabbed attention. She also shared a fan made poster of SRK's Pathaan and cropped herself with a shotgun into the poster. "Happy Birthday KING SRK (@iamsrk) #ShahRukhKhan #HappyBirthdaySRK #PathaanTeaser," Kendra wrote while wishing the star.

The teaser of Pathaan has sent social media into a tizzy. From netizens to celebs; everyone's going gaga over SRK's comeback film. Prior to this, Shah Rukh Khan had delivered several average or poorly rated films post which, he had also taken a sabbatical.

Shah Rukh Khan's sabbatical

Reacting to it, Gauri Khan had once said that she was quite happy with Shah Rukh's decision of taking a sabbatical.

"I think it was required more than anything else. It was high time he took this break. I am happy that I can travel while he is at home. He takes good care of AbRam. I am super excited. If I am not there for the little one, he is there. Suits me, I think it's a great, great idea," Mrs Khan had told Zoom.

However, she had also added that it wouldn't be too long before the Kal Ho Na Ho actor would be back shooting. Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.