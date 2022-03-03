Shah Rukh Khan trended on Twitter after announcing Pathaan release date and teaser. And if this was not enough for his fans, Khan was back for an "ask me anything" session, after a long time. Social media went berserk and the downpour of questions remained a testimony to that. Shah Rukh Khan, in his trademark wit and humourous comebacks, answered the majority of them. Let's take a look at the best ones.

The hilarious comebacks

When a Twitter user asked him, "Itne din Kahan gaayab the?" Shah Rukh Khan said, "Khyaalon mein….(in my thoughts)" When another Twitter user asked, "#AskSRK @iamsrk Keha gayab ho dear...Filmo mai aate reho...Khabro mai nahi." Shah Rukh Khan was quick to reply, "Ok next time I will be 'Khabardaar' #Pathaan"

"Marvellous announcement sir.. but when r u revealing ur look #AskSRK," was another question asked by a fan. To this, King said, "I look the same only since 32 years now….ha ha. What look…it's the same my handsome self."

PR Handout/ Varinder Chawla

King of wit and sass

"Laal Singh Chaddha dekhi?" asked one more social media user. And pat came SRK's reply, "Arre yaar Aamir kehta hai pehle Pathaan dikha!! #Pathaan." Another Twitter user asked, "sir padhai kaise karu acche se mann nahi lagta #AskSRK." To this SRK said, "Dimaag try kar shaayad work karega…Mann pyaar ke liye rakh."

"I know it's late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now… See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. @deepikapadukone @TheJohnAbraham #SiddharthAnand @yrf," Shah Rukh Khan had written while sharing the teaser of Pathaan.