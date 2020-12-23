Shahrukh Khan shared screen space with veteran actor Satish Shah in several movies like Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Ra.One and Om Shanti Om, among many others, one among these is 'Chalte Chalte' also starring Rani Mukerji.

Actor Satish Shah recently shared an anecdote when he revealed that Shahrukh once asked him to hide his pay from Gauri Khan. Earlier this week, Satish Shah wrote in a tweet that he received some extra money for his work on the film, and when he told Shah Rukh about it, the actor had said, "Never mind Satish bhai, but don't let Gauri know."

I got an extra instalment for the movie “Chalte Chalte”made by Red Chilly, called Shahrukh n informed.his answer was “ never mind Satishbhai but don’t let Gauri know” — satish shah (@sats45) December 21, 2020

'Chalte Chalte' was directed by Aziz Mirza, and produced by the now defunct Dreamz Unlimited -- Shah Rukh and Juhi Chawla's production banner. Shah Rukh transformed the banner with wife Gauri Khan into Red Chillies Entertainment, which debuted its first film, Main Hoon Na, in 2004.

Shahrukh was last seen on the big screen in 2018's critical and commercial disappointment, Zero. Via his production banner, however, he has continued to release both films and streaming series such as Badla, Betaal, and Bard of Blood.