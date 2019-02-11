Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have been very good friends with each other and have always shared a close bond irrespective of their age gap. Their bond of friendship is so strong that SRK's son AbRam thinks that Big B is his grandfather. But what could go awry between the two that Shah Rukh Khan now wants to seek revenge against Amitabh Bachchan? Nothing actually.

It's just that on Monday (February 11), Amitabh Bachchan unveiled the first poster of his new film titled Badla which also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. The megastar was seen giving an intense look sporting his grey beard with a tagline that says, "Maaf Kar Dena Har Baar Sahi Nahin Hota" while Taapsee sported a worried look on the first poster of Badla.

Looking at the poster of Big B's new film, Shah Rukh Khan looked quite intrigued with his looks and the way he modulated his intensity. And SRK, who is known for his wit and humour, tweeted to Amitabh Bachchan saying that he will soon be coming to take revenge on him.

"Main aap se Badla lene aa raha hoon @SrBachchan saab! Taiyaar rahiyega..." Shah Rukh Khan tweeted. To which, Amitabh Bachchan replied, "Arey bhai @iamsrk, Badla lene ka time toh nikal gaya .. Ab toh sab ko Badla dene ka time hai."

Their Twitter banter left their fans in splits and couldn't stop gushing about their love and affection towards each other. However, if you could look at it, it is one of SRK's unique strategies of promoting his film and keeping his fans engaged on social media till the film hits the theatre.

For the uninitiated, Shah Rukh Khan is one of the producers of Badla under his home production banner Red Chillies Entertainment. And SRK and Big B have come together after almost a decade on the celluloid.

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Bhadla - a crime thriller - is an adaptation of the Spanish film The Invisible Guest (2014). This is the second time when Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu will be sharing space with each other after their hit film Pink (2016). The movie will be released on March 8, this year.