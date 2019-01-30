Over the decades, Bollywood has given us some of the most memorable and heart-breaking love triangles, both onscreen and off it. While many of them gave us happy endings, many broke our hearts into a million pieces. Amitabh Bachchan – Jaya Bachchan and Rekha's alleged love triangle was one such story.

They may have parted themselves onscreen but reality keeps bringing them in front of each other more often than one would expect. At several award shows, gala nights, events and parties; we have seen the Bachchans come face-to-face with Rekha.

While there have been instances where both Amitabh and Jaya have ignored her, there have been times when not only have the three greeted each other but even shared warm hugs.

Rekha was recently attending Dabboo Ratnani's calendar launch in her glamorous best. While the diva was posing for the shutterbugs, she failed to realise that she was standing right in front of Amitabh Bachchan's poster. And once she turned back and saw, she ran towards the other side like no one was watching. Take a look.

Isn't this hilarious?

Amitabh Bachchan's daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan too is quite fond of Rekha. Rekha had once written a letter to Aishwarya saying, "My Ash, A woman like you who is in harmony with her spirit is like a flowing river, never stagnant. You've come a long way, baby. Having endured many hurdles, like the phoenix you rise! And I cannot pen down in words how proud I am of that little 'cool' moon-faced girl who took my breath away the very instant I first laid my eyes on her. You always gave better than the best to all the roles you were bestowed with but my most cherished character of yours is the role of the complete 'Amma' that you are, to the little bundle of pure joy called Aaradhya. Keep loving and spreading your magic. Two decades of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan- wow! Aashirwads and duas I wish for you more goodness and blessings; much more than your heart can contain! Love you. Jeete raho. Rekha Maa."