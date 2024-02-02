For a while now there has been a buzz about Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan coming together for Sujoy Ghosh's film. There were reports of the plot being a crime thriller and Sujoy Ghosh coming onboard as the director of the film. Siddharth Anand was also reportedly brought onboard as the co-producer. However, fans might have to wait a bit longer to see the father-son duo together.

Crime thriller postponed?

If a Filmfare report is anything to go by, the project has been postponed amid the lukewarm response to Suhana Khan's OTT debut - The Archies. Though there is no official confirmation on the delay, many are linking it to the backlash The Archies received. Zoya Akhtar's The Archies majorly received negative reviews from the audience and the critics.

The film had marked the debut of six new actors and actresses. While three of them - Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda were starkids. Shah Rukh Khan had penned a sweet note praising the film. "

SRK's note for Archies

"A contemporary subject with timeless characters #TheArchies... thrown into a world that is very fable like. Zoya has created such an innocent and pristine quality to the film....maybe just like our world could be with a more responsible outlook towards the environment. All the best to the entire team involved with this sweet and meaningful fun film!" SRK wrote.

Agastya Nanda on Archies backlash

While Suhana and Khushi have remained tight lipped on the backlash the film and their acting received, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda shared his honest opinion on the same. Agastya had said in an interview that he thought it would all be rosy and he would receive love and hugs and kisses from the audience.

Agastya Nanda had further said in an interview that he was not prepared for the trolling and hate that came their way. thought it was so easy. You do a film, people love you, you become a star. I had a very rosy picture but when the first few reviews came out, I was like 'boss no. It's not like that at all," Agastya said in an interview.