Agastya Nanda, who made his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's - The Archies - has said that he didn't expect the backlash. Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya said that up until the film released, he had a very rosy picture. Nanda said that he felt he would get love, hugs and kisses from the audience but all he got was a lot of hate.

"I thought everyone will give me hugs and kisses and love me. I didn't know that this hate thing would happen. I thought it was so easy. You do a film, people love you, you become a star. I had a very rosy picture but when the first few reviews came out, I was like 'boss no. It's not like that at all," Agastya said in an interview.

Shweta Bachchan's son added that despite the film not being received well, he is happy because he got a great exposure and made six great friends. He added that he is aware of how many people would kill for the opportunity he got and thus isn't too low with the kind of reception the film received. He also said he was grateful for such a debut on such a big platform.

Agastya said that some people hated the film and some were oblivious. He also said that everyone has the right to form an have an opinion and it took him some time to come to terms with it.

"Honestly, I didn't know how to deal with it. When you are not prepped in this area, you don't know that many people have many opinions. And that's okay, you must have your opinion but I didn't know what was going on. Some people hated it, some people liked it, some people were indifferent to it and that's ok," Nanda further added.

Zoya Akhtar's The Archies launched six new faces. Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda were the three starkids who made their debut with the film. The film didn't manage to win over everyone and majorly received poor reviews. Netizens criticised the starcast's acting and dancing.