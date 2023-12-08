Archies on Netflix now

The Archies starring Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda landed on Netflix on December 7, 2023. One of the most awaited films of the year, The Archies, also served as the platform for the debut of these three star kids. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the film has received mixed reviews on social media. Let's take a look at what netizens have to say about the film and the performances.

Social media reactions

"Just watched #TheArchies this is exactly what I thought an absolute cringe fest ...also Suhana and kushi can't act ...I repeat CANT ACT .!!!! Don't waste your time with this #SuhanaKhan #Archies," wrote a user. "My respect for Ananya Pandey increased after watching #SuhanaKhan worst acting in #TheArchies gotta be the worst nepotism product ever. #TheArchiesOnNetflix #TheArchiesReview," another user commented.

"Just wow!!! What an acting, literally felt like watching an English version of KRK's Deshdrohi , i always had a thought that no one can beat KRK when it comes to acting & #SRK in overacting, but my dear #SuhanaKhan you proved all of us wrong #TheArchies," read a comment. "My eyes, my eyes. Wah kya acting karre? Wah kya dialogue delivery hain? & now they will be flooded with offers #TheArchies," another comment read.

My respect for Ananya Pandey increased after watching #SuhanaKhan worst acting in #TheArchies



"Watching #TheArchies on Netflix right now! Not fair to judge the star kids so soon but boy oh boy.... Hope Zoya bounces back from this quickly!" opined a social media user. "#TheArchies It's a good try ... but it's nowhere good. I expected much more from #ZoyaAkhtar Overall it's a pretty simple movie and definitely not bad. I could be wrong but these actors are just raw ; they need lessons & training in acting ..! #TheArchiesOnNetflix," read one more of the comments.

Some positive comments

Many praised the film's production design and aesthetics on social media. And there were many who opined that the new actors and actresses did a decent job. Vedang has truly emerged as the latest crush of the season with many tweets heaping praise on his looks and style in the film.