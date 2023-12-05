Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan are all set for their debut film – The Archies' release. The two are now busy with promotional activities and events. Suhana recently shared a video of herself and Agastya making milkshake but, with a twist. The milkshake ingredients were labelled with adjectives and the two had to choose those for one another.

Agastya - Suhana's adjectives for one another

Agastya went ahead and chose 'gossip queen' for her. "I think Suhana is a very big gossip queen. You can't tell her any secret because..," he said while opening the jar of peanut butter. Suhana then took out the ingredient with "witty" written on it for Agastya and said, "I think you're quite witty." When Agastya insisted on her saying "very", Suhana said, "No. Okay fine. You're quite witty so I'll give you that."

Agastya also picked up 'least funny' and said "I think you're the least funny person I've met." "Agastya! You always laugh at everything I say," Suhana reasoned. To this, the Nanda guy again said, "Suhana, I've known you the longest. And I can confirm that you're the least funny." Suhana also picked up "moody" for Agastya and the two had a good laugh about it.

Zoya Akhtar on casting starkids

The director of the film, Zoya Akhtar has always maintained that she cast the star kids because they were fit for the role. She added that she would've cast them even if they weren't star kids. "I would be lying if I told you that I didn't think people will say things, but I am a filmmaker. I have to do what's best for the film and if I believe Agastya is the best Archie, I'd be a fool to not cast him because 'some people' might troll me," she said in an interview.

"The film has to speak for itself. My job and the reason I was hired is to do the best by the film. Nothing is bigger than the film," she added.