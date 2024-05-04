Suhana khan IG stories, hardik and SRK's pics from Twitter [SRK pic: @KirketXpert]

It was indeed a nail-biting game between KKR and MI at Wankhede on Thursday. Suhana Khan with her brother AbRam, and friends Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor attended the match that was held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Suhana, AbRam Khan, Ananya Panday watch MI Vs KKR match at Wankhede sans Shah Rukh Khan [Pics]

After KKR's monumental victory last night against MI, they were seen heading home.

Suhana khan IG stories

However, Shah Rukh Khan wasn't seen at the stadium.

Suhana was seen sharing a candid image after the match ended.

In the videos that have gone viral, Suhana Khan was seen holding her brother AbRam's hand as she left Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Suhana's best friends, Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday are also seen along with them.

Suhana shared a glimpse from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai during the KKR vs MI match.

SRK's absence from Wankhade

in 2012, SRK was involved in a heated altercation with the security personnel of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) while attending a game with his children at the stadium. This clash resulted in MCA imposing a five-year ban on the actor from their premises. However, the ban was revoked five years later, allowing Shah Rukh Khan to return to the stadium.

Mitchell Starc's four wickets from Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine helped Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians by 24 runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday

Mumbai Indians didn't qualify for playoffs.

Mumbai Indians (MI) Starting XI

Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara

Impact Subs: Rohit Sharma, Shams Mulani, Shivalik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Starting XI

Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

Impact Subs: Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Srikar Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford, Chetan Sakariya.