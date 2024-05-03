Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Show, a comedy talk show was dropped on Netflix on March 30. The celebrity talk show saw celebrities from Bollywood and cricket arena The first episode of the series saw Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Post which cricketers Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer also featured, Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, Imtiaz Ali, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal and Aamir Khan were the other guests on the show.

The Great Indian Kapil Show wraps up despite Sunil Grover's comeback

The show also saw the comeback of Sunil Grover, and the reunion of Kapil and Sunil and their camaraderie was loved by the fans.

Speaking about the same, Sunil Grover said, "The Great Indian Kapil Show feels like a homecoming. We just picked up from where we left off. The trailer is just a small glimpse of the madness and fun we've had on the show. Our Indian fans are like family, and this time, we'll reach a worldwide audience, thanks to Netflix."

In less than two months The Great Indian Kapil Show wraps up; Archana Puran Singh confirms

However, there is a piece of sad news for all the Kapil Sharma fans, as less than two months after its premiere, the comedian has wrapped up his The Great Indian Kapil Show. On Thursday, Archana Puran Singh took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of a cake from the sets of TGIKS. "Season wrap," she wrote,

Later, while speaking to Pinkvilla, Archana confirmed that The Great Indian Kapil Show is going off-air. "Yes, we have wrapped up the shoot of season one of TGIKS; we shot the last episode of the season yesterday."

She said, "It was great fun and celebration on the sets. The journey so far on the show has been quite amazing. It was a delightful journey and we had some amazing times on the sets."

Netizens didn't find this season as interesting as Kapil's previous seasons.

A user wrote, "To be honest, this show is losing its charm. typical scripted dialogues are too boring and dragging. you do not allow guests to talk instead you bring characters one after another. I expected some comedy from @whosunilgrover but am disappointed. please bring back the vibe and really want to laugh. sometimes I watch older episodes when I feel low, some magic keeps you waiting for another laugh."

Another mentioned, " I am finding this show very boring. Thought the comeback of Sunil, will make it interesting, but no. He looks misfit now and Kapil's jokes are very predictable now.."

This Saturday, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol will be seen on the show. Several promos of the show have gone viral, which shows Bobby and Sunny speaking about the success of Gadar 2 and Animal.