Akshay Kumar's son Aarav parties with Kajol's daughter Nysa and Orry in London; leaves fans shocked

We have often seen Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa partying hard with social media influencer, Orry Awatramani, aka Orry.

Akshay Kumar's son Aarav parties with Kajol's daughter Nysa and Orry in London;

However, this time Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's son Aarav joined Nysa and Orry as they dined and partied in London.

Orry took to his social media and shared a picture of him partying with Nysa and Aarav.

Orry wrote, "Dinner... fun times... about last night."

The picture of Nysa, Aarav and Orry posing together was taken on Thursday at Park Chinois Mayfair, a high-end Chinese restaurant in London.

Who wore what!

While Nysa wore a grey top with denim bottoms, Aarav opted for a black T-shirt paired with blue jeans. He was seen holding a glass in his hand while wrapping an arm around Orry.

Social media users couldn't stop praising Aarav's handsomeness.

The star kid looks dapper as he poses with his friends.

A user wrote, "Akshay Kumar son doing Party......"

Another wrote, "He doesn't look Indian.."

Did you know Kajol had a crush on Akshay Kumar?

Filmmaker Karan Johar, along with Kajol, appeared on The Kapil Sharma show in 2020. On the show, Karan shared that back in the day Kajol had a crush on Akshay.

Karan had said, "Kajol had a big crush on Akshay Kumar, I remember. Abhi bol sakte hain. Pure premiere mein woh Akshay Kumar ko dundh rahi thi aur main unka sahara bann gaya tha. Secretly shayad main bhi Akshay Kumar ko dundh raha tha (Now we can talk about it. At a movie's premiere, Kajol was looking for Akshay and I was there to help her. May be secretly I too was searching for him)."