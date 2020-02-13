Bollywood movies have always inspired us in every walks of life, but at the same time Bollywood has set the idea of love before us and we thoroughly follow it, don't we? The three Khans of Bollywood including Shahrukh, Salman, and Aamir are been entitled to the genre of romance followed by Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor who taught us what passionate love is all about.

Here's a list of Bollywood movie characters that we all love and adore, be it Aamir from Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak to Akshay from Namaste London, every girl wishes to have a partner like these onscreen characters.

In the last few years, Bollywood has welcomed many new faces but none have been able to teach us what the new-age love is and so on the occasion of Valentine's Day let us recall some of the movie characters that set an example of what true and undying love is all about.

1) Shahrukh Khan in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

When it comes to talking about love how can we forget the king of romance Shahrukh Khan? Every girl during that time wished her partner to be like Raj, Shahrukh's character name in DDLJ. Even though the time has changed now the character of Raj is still as fresh in our minds. After all, every girl would wish her partner to fight all odds of the society for his 'senorita'

2) Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

Not every love story ends with the tagline 'Happy lived ever after'. Aamir Khan in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak taught us the innocence and depth behind true love. Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak taught us true love will prevail all. While the end is not happy, the film is a timeless romance that will leave you in hope and tears.

3) Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

We all love Salman Khan in 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'. Sanjay Leela Bhansali changed the perception of love. How difficult it is to choose between two 'rights' is the message that 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' sends across. Whether its Salman's mad, crazy, romantic, funny and naughty love or Ajay Devgn's mature, poised or sacrificing love.

4) Akshay Kumar in Namaste London

We were totally flattened by Akshay's idea of love for Katrina in the film. Who wouldn't want a lover who stands by your side in spite of you making a wrong choice and regrets later? Akshay Kumar's 'Namastey London' is will make you believe in the power of true love, as desi romance comes alive in the modern world of dating culture. Akshay in Namastey London taught us if love is true it will come to you.

5) Shahid Kapoor in Jab We Met

Shahid Kapoor played a lover who was with his lady love in her thick and thin. A friend, guide who ends up being her life partner. Though Kareena and Shahid were on the verge of ending their relationship during Jab We Met but they set the benchmark of what true love is all about.