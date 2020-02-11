Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan had once lost her cool over a query about going nude for her role in films. The Bollywood actress had walked out of the press meet, which was a part of the promotion of her 2009 film Kambakkht Ishq.

Many actresses do not mind exposing their skin when they enter the film industry. However, they think twice before doing it after they get a big break in the industry. This has been a trend for a long time and Kareena Kapoor was not an exception to it. She donned the bikini at the beginning of her career, but she stopped accepting offers that demanded her to do it. She has never done a nude scene.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was in New Delhi to promote her film Kambakkht Ishq in 2009. Talking to media, the actress had patiently answered all the questions related to her professional life. She had also opened up on why wore a bikini in Tashan and Kambakkht Ishq. She also added that she would keep the subject and story in mind and would do anything that is required by the script.

Kareena Kapoor aborts press conference

At this moment an over-zealous reporter popped the question, "Would you mind going nude for a role?" Kareena Kapoor Khan, who had been patiently responding to all the queries, was shocked to hear it. The actress was said to be visibly upset and fuming with anger, but she did not show in action as she marched towards her suite.

"Kareena lost her cool at that very moment and rather than choosing to blast the reporter and create a scene, she simply aborted her stay at the press conference. The flabbergasted reporter didn't know what hit her. The event coordinator too felt disgusted about the entire incident and found himself in trouble as this situation was totally unforeseen," Bollywood Hungama quoted an onlooker as narrating it.

However, Sabbir Khan had chipped in and continued to interact with the media. "Kareena was justified in walking out but Sabbir too did all to ensure that promotion of Kambakkht Ishq didn't get impacted. He realises that the film is just a few days away and didn't want any bad blood to spoil the show. He had a thin rope to walk on and did pretty well in rescuing the event from turning into a complete disaster," added the onlooker.