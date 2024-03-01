Jamnagar is illuminated as the stars have landed in the city for the big, fat pre-wedding festivities of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani. Radhika and Anant's pre-wedding festivities will start from March 1 and go on until March 3, 2024. The rituals began with an 'anna seva' where the Ambani family reported serving food to 51,000 people.

Bollywood celebs reach the venue

Bollywood celebs, sports legends, business tycoons, and some of the biggest names in the country have already reached Jamnagar for the function. Shah Rukh Khan was spotted arriving in Jamnagar with Pooja Dadlani, Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan, and Suhana Khan to join in the wedding festivities. As soon as the pictures of the Khan family reaching the venue made their way onto social media, netizens were quick to question Gauri Khan's absence.

Salman Khan was also spotted at the airport, heading for the function. Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Raha Kapoor have also reached Jamnagar to be there for the pre-wedding functions. While Janhvi Kapoor had reached Jamnagar earlier than the other guests, Arjun Kapoor was seen making a solo entry sans Malaika Arora for the event.

The ginormous food menu

International sensation Rihanna was spotted reaching the venue and soaking in the vibe of the cultural paradise. Mark Zuckerberg was also spotted with his wife at the airport, where he was warmly received by the management team. If reports are anything to go by, around 2,500 dishes will be served at the three-day extravaganza. The menu will be pan-Asian and global, ranging from Thai, Japanese, Mexican, Indian, and Parsi.

What's surprising is that not a single dish will be repeated in the three day meals. There is also a midnight food option for foreign guests, comprising 85 food dishes that will start at 12 am and go on until 4 am.