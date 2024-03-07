With each passing day, more and more videos and pictures from Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities have been taking over social media. While netizens loved getting all the deets from the three-day extravaganza, they seem to have grown tired of it now. As new videos of SRK, Salman and the Ambanis were shared; netizens couldn't help but ask, "when will this end?"

Reactions

A video of Shah Rukh Khan saying aadaab and sharing a warm, tight hug with Mukesh and Nita Ambani has surfaced on social media. And these were some of the reactions. "Less of a wedding, more of an award show," wrote as user. "STILL happening?! Or are these videos from the past weekend?" asked another user. "Will have to delete my Instagram now," a social media user commented. "Stop it now we are bored," another social media user said.

"Pre wedding is still on???" read a comment. "instagram is also tired of these posts now," another comment read. "Instagram also went down because of these posts," was one of the comments. "Even Insta couldn't take the load," was another one of the comments. "The moment you open instagram we land in Jamnagar," read one more of the comments.

Celebs who missed

While the who's who of the industry turned up to attend Radhika – Anant's pre-wedding, many big names were surprisingly absent from the event. Some of those names were – Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pedenkar and more.

Karan Johar's message

KJo has now shared a video of the couple from their festivities and written, "Heartiest congratulations to Anant and @radhikamerchant! The celebrations were not only deeply immersed in warmth, family bonds and immense love but so beautifully resonant of our glorious Indian traditions...The pre wedding festivities are a testament to the love the family has in everyone's hearts! My deepest love to Nita Bhabhi, Mukesh Bhai, @aambani1 and @shloka11, @_iiishmagish & @anandpiramal. And so much love to Radhika and Anant dil se...Badhai ho!"