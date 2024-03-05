Many pictures and videos from Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding ceremony has taken social media by storm. And one such picture is that of Shah Rukh Khan shaking a leg with pop sensation Rihanna. In the picture, breaking the internet, SRK and Rihanna can be seen engaging in some dance moves.

Navya's expression

While the picture is iconic in itself, what has caught everyone's attention is how Navya is gazing at King Khan. Many others in the picture are also looking at Shah Rukh Khan but the way Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter seems to be admiring SRK is another level of fandom. And this hasn't escaped the eyes of many.

"The girl in blue saree is in love with SRK," a user joked. "The way Navya is looking at SRK," another user commented. "Everyone's dream man," a social media user commented. "Look at Navya.. this is how the world feels about the King," another social media user commented. Many even spoke about how Janhvi Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan were the only two guests, Rihanna seemed to have danced with at the event.

Celebs who attended

Shah Rukh Khan had attended the three-day pre-wedding function of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani in Jamnagar. He was accompanied by Gauri Khan, AbRam Khan, Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan. A video of Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan's romantic dance has also taken over the internet. Bollywood's power couple, SRK and Gauri seem madly-in-love as they dance to romantic number.

Amitabh Bachchan had also attended the extravaganza with Abhishek, Jaya, Aishwarya, Aaradhya, Shweta, Navya and Agastya Bachchan. Big B called the night 'incredible' and 'lavish' in his blog post. He wrote, "And then the glory of the Shlokas, the chanting of the mantra's and the truly divine atmosphere and environ created by the hosts .. simply incredible .. So for now it is a latish night."