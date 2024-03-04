Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding function was every bit of a gala affair. From Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Ivanka Trump to the Khans, Kapoors and Bachchans of Bollywood; the biggest names turned up for the event. Amid all this, the absence of Isha Ambani's close friend, Priyanka Chopra, was missed by her fans worldwide.

Madhu Chopra refuses to share the reason

A video of Priyanka Chopra's mother talking about visiting Jamnagar has taken over social media. In the video, PeeCee's mother can be seen saying that she had expressed her desire to visit Jamnagar long ago with Anand, and it has finally come true. However, on being asked about the Quantico actress' absence from the gala event, this is what the celebrity mom had to say.

"I have been wanting to come to Jamnagar. In fact, I spoke to Anant (about it) many years ago. It's become true now. I am really looking forward to it (the pre-wedding bash)," she told a portal. On being asked about Priyanka's absence, she refused to divulge any details and just said, "She'll make up for it."

Celebs who were missed

Priyanka Chopra and husband, Nick Jonas, had earlier attended the launch of the NMACC in Mumbai. The two had even performed together, which made the audience go gaga. The audience expected to see celebs like Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Vidya Balan, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, Shilpa Shetty, Kartik Aaryan, Hrithik Roshan, and others at the event, but there has been no confirmation on whether or not these celebs were invited.

Just a few days ago, Kangana had shared a clip of Anant Ambani and praised him. "He seems really cultured, rooted and sensible , also doesn't hang out with the Bollywood mafia druggie gang ... wish him the best..." she had written on social media.