With barely a few days left for Vicky Kaushal – Katrina Kaif's wedding, the excitement within the industry members and the couple's fans is quite palpable. Despite Vikat trying their best to keep it all under wraps, surprising details of the wedding have surfaced online.

The couple is expected to go all grand and big with their wedding ceremonies and it would not be surprising to see the who's who of the industry in full attendance.

Amid all this, let's take a look at celebs that might not be able to make it to the wedding.

Ranbir Kapoor: Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif called it off right when reports of the two all set to tie the knot had surfaced online. And there were reports of Ranbir Kapoor dating Alia Bhatt behind Katrina Kaif's back, which hurt her even more. Though Katrina and Alia share no cold vibes anymore, it would be interesting if Ranbir does show up at the wedding. While Bollywood peeps certainly know how to move on (and that's the right thing to do too) there is too much of baggage and too much of history there.

Harleen Sethi: Harleen Sethi was dating Vicky Kaushal while he was shooting for Uri. The two had even posed together and attended the screening of the film together. But, soon after, the two parted ways. Harleen, heart-broken, had taken to social media to open up about the break-up and it seemed like anything but a pleasant one.

Shah Rukh Khan: Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif share a warm and cordial bond. The two have been seen together in films like – Zero and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. But, because of Aryan Khan's arrest in the alleged drugs bust case and the whole Khan family going through a nightmare of a time; SRK might give this one a miss.

Salman Khan: If reports are to be believed, Katrina Kaif's closest friend, Salman Khan might have to skip the royal affair. Salman would reportedly be busy shooting for Tiger 3 on the same dates. "Salman was too shoot for an important portion of Tiger 3-Pathan but had to pause the shoot due to Shah Rukh Khan's personal turmoil. Now, they are touted to begin this shoot in December, before SRK heads out of the country for the next schedule of his film with Atlee. Therefore, the dates may clash with Katrina's wedding and Salman may be unable to grace it," a Bollywoodlife report stated.

Aditya Roy Kapur: Before Vicky Kaushal came into the picture and soon after Fitoor, there were some murmurs of Aditya Roy Kapur and Katrina Kaif having hit-it off. The two were even spotted together several times and something was expected to be brewing between the two. Aditya generally stays away from Bollywood parties, but would be interesting to see if he decides to attend this one.