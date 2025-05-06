Shah Rukh Khan made heads turn at his Met Gala 2025 debut in a Sabyasachi outfit. SRK looked dapper in his bold and black outfit. Priyanka Chopra, who is a Met Gala veteran by now, also attended the pop culture event with husband Nick Jonas. Despite being under the same roof, Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra didn't get clicked together.

But Reddit users were quick to dig out how the two seemed to be recreating their old, viral picture in a coincidence. Reddit users were quick to dig out old pictures of Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra during the promotions of their hit film, 'Don.' In the picture, PeeCee seemed to be wearing the identical polka-dotted outfit that she wore to the Met Gala, but with a little twist.

Reactions

On the other hand, SRK was seen wearing all black then and all black even at the Met Gala 2025 red carpet. Reddit users are now having a field day calling it their secret theme.

"Blast from the past on another level OP," wrote a user.

"Don't let anyone gaslight you into thinking this is a coincidence. Great work. Let's continue the decoding," another user commented.

"This is the only logical reason I am willing to accept for his look," a social media user opined.

"Now these are a lil too similar," another social media user commented.

"The actual Jab they "MET" gala," read a comment.

"The digging of pictures is insane!! Soo good," another comment read.

"I can't think of anything but this now. What are they trying to say," a fan wrote.

"WOW. JUST WOW. FBI level research skills," a reddit user commented.

"The polka dots are making my imagination run too wild," another reddit user joked.

In other news, Shah Rukh Khan's Met Gala look has failed to impress one and all. Especially when it comes to foreign media, the coverage of King Khan has been too little. And Priyanka Chopra, who is known for serving looks, went too comfortable this time with the theme.