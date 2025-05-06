Shah Rukh Khan is breaking the internet with his crossover look for Met Gala 2025. Dressed in Sabyasachi's creation, SRK sported a black and bold statement look for the global event. And while people, social media, fans, critics and media were left stunned with King Khan's look; a section of foreign media failed to recognise the superstar.

Foreign media fails to recognise

A video doing the rounds shows a section of foreign media asking the Pathaan actor who he was. "Who are you?" asked a media personnel. And without any hesitation or taking offence to the question, King Khan shot back with a power packed response, "I am Shah Rukh Khan!" Shah Rukh Khan has won over the internet with his humility and direct answer to the media.

Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he wanted to be comfortable in making his Met Gala debut. He added that he directed Sabyasachi to create something in white or black for him. The superstar also added that he was nervous for his debut on the international red carpet known for setting world's biggest and most talked about fashion moments.

SRK on choosing black

King Khan also spoke about being the first Indian male actor to debut at Met Gala. "I don't know about history and I am extremely nervous and excited. Sabyasachi Mukherjee has convinced me to come here. I've not done too many red carpets, I'm very shy. For me is the first time," he told Vogue.

"I just asked Sabyasachi—let it be black or white. I wanted to feel comfortable," the Jawaan actor further added. "It's important to represent my countrymen and people. India is taking a stand in a lot of things and it's important to have our presence felt. I liked what it stood for—the concept of revolution and resolution, not through anger or fighting, but by being exuberant and artistic. Dressing up in a way that made a statement," he told TIME magazine.