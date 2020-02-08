Shah Rukh Khan, the King Khan of Bollywood is not going through the nicest phases in his career, as the actor has continuously failed to make any big impacts at the box-office in the past few years.

Even though his box-office figures are not so promising over the past few years, his stardom has not diminished even a bit, and his fans are eagerly waiting for his next movie.

Shah Rukh Khan to play the role of a detective?

As per the latest updates, Shah Rukh Khan has apparently brought the remake rights of a Korean film titled 'A Hard Day'.

The actor has already asked team members of his production company to begin the pre-production works for the movie.

It is still unclear whether Shah Rukh Khan will do a role in this movie. If Shah Rukh Khan decides to play a role in this movie, he will most probably enact the character of a homicide detective who accidentally kills a man in his car.

Later, the detective tries to hide the dead man's corpse on his mother's coffin on the day of her funeral.

Shah Rukh Khan says he is still the 'Santro Wala'

Shah Rukh Khan has been Hyundai's brand ambassador for the past two decades. Recently, the Badshah of Bollywood attended the auto expo and unveiled Hyundai Creta's facelift model. During the event, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he is still the 'Santro Wala' (Santro Man).

"I always tell them, everybody, MD and everyone, that I am the Santro Wala. Now I am the corporate brand ambassador and have to talk about Creta and everything. But still, my all-time favourite car is Santro," said Khan, Live Mint reports.

He also added that the most attractive highlight of Santro is its name. The actor made it clear that he is very happy to become part of the Hyundai family for the past 22 years.