Shah Rukh Khan is not called the 'Badshah of Bollywood' for nothing. The man, who made every woman in the country go weak in the knees whenever he stretched out his arms or flashed his dimpled smile, will always be remembered for giving an honest and pure meaning to love and romance.

Shah Rukh may not be going through the best phase of his career with films like – Zero and Jab Harry Met Sejal underperforming at the box-office, but, that doesn't diminish the fact that he is and will remain, the King Khan of Bollywood forever. The buzz around Shah Rukh opting and then walking out of Rakesh Sharma biopic and Don 3, had left his fans disheartened. However, it is Shah Rukh's recent statement, that has left his fans a bit worried countrywide.

Talking about why he hasn't signed any new project yet, the Badshah said in an interview with Filmfare, "I have no film with me right now. I am not working on any film. Usually what happens is when your one film is coming to an end, you begin work on your next film and I get involved within 3-4 months. But this time I am just not feeling like...My heart doesn't allow me to..I just felt that I should rather take time out, watch films, listen to stories and read more books. Even my kids are in their college stage...my daughter is going to college and my son is about to finish his studies. So I just want to spend more time with my family."

Well, Shah Rukh might be planning on giving more time to his family, but, his absence from the screen is not going down too well with his fans.