The meeting between Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and director Atlee has fueled several speculations that the actor may do a guest role in Vijay's Thalapathy 63 or Hindi remake of Mersal.

It was a CSK vs KKR match held in Chennai on Tuesday night and Shah Rukh Khan, the owner of KKR, watched this match with Tamil film director Atlee Kumar of Theri and Mersal fame. The photos featuring the two enjoying the match immediately hit the internet and went viral on social media.

Later, Shah Rukh Khan visited Atlee Kumar's office, where the two were said to have a discussion on for some. The Bollywood superstar was greeted by a huge crowd of fans when he came out of the director's office. The pictures featuring SRK waving his hands at the fans have been creating a lot of buzz on the social media since last night.

This meeting has generated a lot of curiosity about their upcoming projects. Some say that Shah Rukh Khan will play a cameo role in Vijay's Thalapathy 63, which is directed by Atlee. Others feel that he will remake Meral in Hindi. Ramesh Bala, an observer of Kollywood, tweeted, "@iamsrk and @Atlee_dir are certainly doing a Movie together.. Whether it's #Mersal Hindi remake or fresh script is to be decided.."

The rumours about Shah Rukh Khan doing the Hindi remake Mersal have been doing rounds in the air for some time now. Sumit Kadel, an observer of Bollywood, tweeted, "Director @Atlee_dir & @iamsrk enjoying the #CSKvKKR together in stands. Hope #Mersal hindi remake rumor turns out to be true, it would be a HUGE collaboration if happens."

Here are some viral photos of Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee and what people are talking on social media about their meeting.

Vignesh Bond‏ @vignesh_bond

@iamsrk in @Atlee_dir bro office after #CSKvKKR match definitely something related to rumoured #Thalapathy63 role or #mersal hindi remake ☺☺☺.... Curiosity beginsss

KollyEmpire‏ @kollyempire

Pictures of SRK at @Atlee_dir office last evening in Chennai. All waiting for the massive announcement from the duo. What it is gonna be? Is it going to be cameo in #Thalapathy63 or #Mersal Hindi remake or Red Chillies taking up the VFX work of #T63? Bring it on soon!

AzharOddin⚫‏ @theMiyabhai

Breaking Happy News For SRKIANS. @iamsrk sir ia going todo remake of Tamil Film #Mersal❤️. @Atharluvsrk @samagenedy

M T V F ™‏ @MTVF_Off