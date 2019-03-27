Vijay's upcoming Tamil film, referred to as Thalapathy 63, seems to have got bigger and better. The makers of the movie are rumoured to have pulled off something really expected as they have roped in a Bollywood superstar to act in the Atlee Kumar's film.

Rumours are rife that Shah Rukh Khan has been signed to play a role in Thalapathy 63. It is said that the Bollywood actor will be seen in a cameo which is expected to a significant impact on the storyline. A Tamil website has claimed that he will be appearing as a cop in the Vijay-starrer.

Shah Rukh Khan is a familiar face among the Tamil audience although he has not acted in a straight Tamil film. His films like Happy New Year and Ra One were dubbed into Tamil. He is a self-proclaimed fan of Rajinikanth and he had paid a tribute to the superstar in Chennai Express with 'Lungi dance.'

It is interesting to note that Shah Rukh Khan had shared screen space with Ajith Kumar in his Hindi film Asoka more than a decade ago.

Thalapathy is produced by AGS Entertainment and written-directed by Atlee. Nayanthara is the female lead in the movie, which has Vivek, Kathir, Yogi Babu, Daniel Balaji and a host of actors are part of the supporting cast.

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff is part of the Vijay-starrer and speculations say that he is doing the role with a negative shade. The film has AR Rahman's music, GK Vishnu's cinematography and Ruben's edting.