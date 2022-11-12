Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's stardom is not just limited to India, Badshah of Bollywood has a huge fan following globally. On November 11, the actor along with his manager Pooja Dadlani, and bodyguard Ravi were in Sharjah for a Book Fair. The Pathaan actor had a wonderful evening with the crowd, he interacted with his fans and upon receiving the award the actor gave an all-time winning witty speech. Fans showered the actor's lots of love. The event ended with happy fans returning back home. While Shah Rukh Khan along with his team headed to Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan and his team were stopped by customs officials at Mumbai airport after he arrived in the city from Sharjah; paid over Rs 6 lakh

At the Mumbai airport, Shah Rukh Khan and his team were stopped by customs. As per reports in DNA India, on scanning their bags, customs officials found expensive watches worth about Rs 18 lakh. Shah Rukh Khan and his team were asked about the expensive watches he bought in UAE. The high-end luxury watches were international brands that were priced around Rs 17 lakh 56 thousand 500. Empty boxes of Rolex watches were also found inside their bags.

After about an hour of inquiry, Shah Rukh Khan and Pooja were allowed to leave the airport, while the actor's bodyguard Ravi and the rest of the team stopped at the airport to complete the further process.

Shah Rukh Khan abided with the customs official

Reportedly, Shah Rukh's bodyguard paid a custom duty of over Rs 6 lakh 83 thousand through the actor's credit card, after which his entire team was allowed to go.

Meanwhile, SRK had gone to Dubai in his private chartered plane.

Shah Rukh Khan won an award

On Friday SRK was honoured with the Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative award as he attended the 41st edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2022 at Expo Centre in Sharjah, UAE. The actor gave an applaud-worthy speech.

Professional front

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan with Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.