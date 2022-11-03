Taapsee Pannu lashes out at paparazzi for blocking her car; netizens say, Dusri Jaya Bachchan Close
Shah Rukh Khan dropped Pathaan Teaser, on his birthday. SRKians loved the trailer, his fans are waiting for the film to release as it's his comeback film. Pathaan is loaded with fast action sequences, thrill, drama, romance and of course SRK's riveting look that is a visual treat for fans. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles

Sharing the video, SRK wrote, "Apni kursi ki peti baandh lijiye...#PathaanTeaser OUT NOW! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @deepikapadukone | @TheJohnAbraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf." Excited fans showered Pathaan teaser with much love.

Some even compared Deepika Padukone's look to the actress Ana de Armas in No Time to Die.

A user wrote, #DeepikaPadukone reminding me of how #AnaDeArmas absolutely slayed in No Time To Die! Hope she has some killer action set pieces in #Pathaan

Netizens say Pathaan is copy pasted from WAR', Avengers 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Saaho and many more

Pathaan Some have loved the trailer, while others even called out the makers for similarities of the teaser with Hrithik Roshan's 'WAR', Avengers 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and other films.

Resemblance to Captain America: The Winter Soldier:

Avengers fans have cited a major similarity between the film 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier and John Abraham's entry in Pathaan with Bucky Barns( Sebastian Stan) in the Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson film.

Watch the trailer of Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Resemblance to WAR and DUS

Another user compared the film with WAR, which is also Siddharth Anand , he wrote, "Pura copy paste kar diya".

A user on Twitter shared an old clip from the film 'Dus' and wrote, "Every masterpiece has a cheap copy."

Resemblance to Saaho:

Fans spot Salman Khan in the Pathaan teaser 

Fans want Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Pathaan' climax.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of YRF is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The movie will also feature a cameo from Salman Khan.

