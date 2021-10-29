And the Khan family can finally breathe in peace. Aryan Khan's bail plea has not only brought peace and happiness in the Khan family but SRK fans across the world too, rejoiced the news. Celebrations were on outside Mannat by SRK's fans and followers who distributed sweets and burst crackers. Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 28. And the star kid is expected to walk out of jail today or by Saturday.

Satish Manshinde talks about Shah Rukh and family

"He was a relieved man [today]. He had been a worried man. He used to make his own notes for the case and discuss them with me over the last few days," former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi said."Aryan Khan has ultimately been released on bail by the High Court. No possession, no evidence, no consumption, no conspiracy, right from the first moment when he was detained on October 2, 2021. Nor is there anything as of now. We are grateful to the almighty that our prayers were accepted by Mr Justice Nitin Sambre and he granted bail to Aryan. Satya Meva Jayate," said Aryan Khan's legal team in their statement.

Aryan - a strong young man

"SRK and the family are very humble and they fought every day for this victory. They have the strength to face any eventuality in life. I have met him right from the first day when he was arrested and produced in court. Aryan Khan was quite upset that he has been placed in this situation. He did instruct us to fight every battle and take it to its logical end," Manshinde told India Today.