Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are the undeniable power couple of Bollywood. The two are rightly called the 'King' and 'Queen' of Bollywood, not just by their fans and followers but even by celebrities. Shah Rukh and Gauri had interfaith marriage and the duo has upheld our faith in the institution of marriage by doling out major relationship goals even after 33 years being married.

Fake pic takes over the internet

Shah Rukh and Gauri, both, follow their own religions and celebrate festivals of all religion with the same spirit and devotion. However, some pictures floating on the internet have now claimed that SRK made his wife 'convert' to Islamism after 33 years. The fake AI generated picture is from Mecca that has the Khan couple in their holy clothes.

The pictures have been going viral claiming that it is from the couple's mecca visit when Gauri converted. However, there is no iota of truth to it. In an episode of Koffee with Karan, Mrs Khan had clearly said that she respects the Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham actor's religion but would never convert.

Gauri on SRK's religion, converting

"I respect Shah Rukh's religion, but that doesn't mean I would convert. I believe everyone should follow their own faith, and there should be mutual respect. Shah Rukh would never disrespect my religion either. During Diwali, I lead the pooja, and the family follows," she had said.

"On Eid, Shah Rukh leads, and we follow. It's a beautiful arrangement, and the kids embrace both traditions. In fact, they tend to lean more toward what Shah Rukh says. Both Diwali and Eid are fantastic for them," Gauri had further added.

Gauri and Shah Rukh have three children – Aryan Khan who is now 27 and daughter Suhana, who is now 24. The couple welcomed their third child – AbRam – through surrogacy in 2013. Little AbRam is now 11 years old.